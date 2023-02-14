Karen L. Matteo, 71, of New Derry passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home.
Born Jan. 24, 1952, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Helen (Harrold) Smith.
Karen was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School Class of 1970 and had previously been employed by First Student, driving school bus mostly for the Greater Latrobe School District.
She was a member at St. Martin Parish, New Derry. She loved pugs and especially enjoyed visits from her favorite pug, Millie.
Karen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Eugene J. Matteo; two sons, Johnathan Matteo and wife Amber of Pittsburgh and Lucas G. Matteo of New Derry; four granddaughters, Tegan, Sofia, Delaney and Deklyn; her brother, Larry Smith and wife Diana of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at St. Martin Parish, 5684 Route 982, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Derry Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
