Karen L. Kadlec, 66, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born June 22, 1955, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Cecil and Mary (Marchitelli) Greek.
Karen volunteered for the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the American Red Cross for more than 14 years. She was a member of the Tree of Life Assembly of God Church in Latrobe.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Alan G. Kadlec; three children, Steven Kadlec (Heather), Nadine Bryant (Jeff) and Andrew Kadlec (Kathleen); seven grandchildren, Grace, Maia, Alyson, Andrew, Michael, Hope and Ben; three brothers, Cecil E. Greek, Alvin Greek (Melinda), Curtis Greek (Crystal); her sister, Jody Smith (the late Barry), and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ronald Greek.
Friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in the funeral home chapel with her pastor, the Rev. George T. Prior, officiating.
Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
