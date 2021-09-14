Karen E. Walton, 59, of Derry passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her home after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born Aug. 21, 1962, in Wilmerding, a daughter of the late Thomas R. and Sandra (Gordon) Lewis.
Karen loved decorating for Halloween, carving pumpkins with her grandchildren, her flowers, the outdoors and going to see the elk in Benezette, Elk County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, James Lang II, John Lang, Michael Lang and Thomas R. Lewis Jr., and a sister, Darlene Starry.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Craig J. Walton; four sons, Cory Lang (Stacy) of Latrobe, Adam Gelsdorf (Heather) of Derry, Justin Walton (Michelle) and Nicholas Walton (Jess), all of Greensburg; her daughter, Rachelle Rice (Harold) of Perryopolis; a brother, Jerry Lang (Amy) of Derry; a sister, Janet Stockdill (Joe) of Franklinville, New Jersey; 11 grandchildren, Alyssa, Paige, Brooklyn, Cooper, Skyler, Jason, Julieanna, Paxton, Lucas, Paisley and Nathan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
