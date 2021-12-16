Karen E. Milburn Koring, 78, of Loyalhanna passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.
Born April 26, 1943, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Harvey) Milburn.
Karen was a woman of deep faith, an active member of Living Hope Church, Whitney, and a dedicated prayer warrior. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother. Karen was truly a wonderful woman who had an upbeat, happy personality.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John E. Copper, and a brother, Kenneth Milburn.
Karen is survived by her husband of 40 years, Luther W. “Lou” Koring of Loyalhanna; five children, Connie E. Lawson and her husband, Mark, of Franklinton, North Carolina, Kelly L. Glistsky and her husband, Arron, of Ligonier, Vicky L. Copper of Latrobe, John A. Copper of Stahlstown and Cindy S. Davis and her husband, Jason, of Latrobe; a stepson, Robert Koring and his wife, Renee, of Norvelt; a brother, Gerald “Jerry” Milburn and his wife, Janet, of Stahlstown; her sister, Kimberly “Kim” Milburn of Crabtree; two grand-children, Kyle Glitsky and Josie Davis, and step-grandchildren, Patrick and Clayton Koring and families.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in Living Hope Church, 352 Charles Houck Road, Whitney, PA 15693.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in Living Hope Church with her pastor, the Rev. Doug Allen, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Hope Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
