Karen A. Toth, 74, of Latrobe went home to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Grove at Latrobe, Unity Township.
She was born June 20, 1947, in Whitney, a daughter of the late Chester S. and Eleanor (Shirey) Fyalkowski.
Karen was a graduate of Latrobe High School.
She enjoyed cooking for her family, and drawing and painting on canvas.
She also loved Walt Disney World.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Odom and Chery Stanley.
Karen is survived by her husband, Michael J. Toth; her daughter, Lisa Androsy (Richard); her grandchildren, Hannah and Jeremy Clemens; her sister, Donna Mularski (Paul); a brother-in-law, David Stanley, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 17, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at noon Thursday with the Rev. Martin Wright officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
