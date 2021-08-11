Karen A. Stahl, 56, of Derry passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in the Select Specialty Hospital.
She was born June 15, 1965, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Duane Stahl and Gladys (Ray) Kovach, who survives.
Karen was a fun-loving spirit. She was a member of New Derry United Methodist Church and attended Clelian Heights.
In addition to her mother, Gladys, Karen is survived by her sister, Debbie Stile (Ronald) of Derry; her niece, Tammy Handel (James) of Derry; an uncle, Arthur T. Ray of Derry, and two great-nephews, Zachary Stile and Blaise Bayus.
Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Wise officiating.
Interment to follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
