Justin N. Payne, 26, of Ligonier died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
He was born March 25, 1996, in Latrobe, a son of Michael A. and Betty E. (Brant) Payne of Ligonier.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 6:57 pm
Justin N. Payne, 26, of Ligonier died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
He was born March 25, 1996, in Latrobe, a son of Michael A. and Betty E. (Brant) Payne of Ligonier.
In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his brother, Jason Payne (Laurel) of North Huntingdon Township; his two sisters, Jenna Payne Saunders (Zach) and Julia Payne, all of Ligonier; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Diane Brant of Ligonier; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Nichol Page of North Huntingdon Township; a niece, Anastasia, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating.
Interment will follow in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, West Wheatfield Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
