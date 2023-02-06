Heaven gained another saint as Juno Augustus Wolff of New Alexandria passed away peacefully and in the loving embrace of his parents Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
He was the most beautiful 3-month-old baby boy who had a profound impact on all who were blessed to know him.
He is survived by his parents, James and Faryn Wolff, and his many loving relatives. Each and every moment with our precious Juno was cherished, and he will forever be in our hearts.
Friends were received from noon until 2 p.m. and 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass was celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Everyone was asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment followed in Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown.
