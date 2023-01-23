June Rose Miller Zannetti, 90, of Northridge, California, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

June was born in Latrobe to Joseph and Margaret Miller in 1932. She grew up in Dorothy and Sixth Ward, one of eight children. She attended Latrobe public schools and then received training as a registered nurse at the Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1953.