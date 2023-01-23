June Rose Miller Zannetti, 90, of Northridge, California, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
June was born in Latrobe to Joseph and Margaret Miller in 1932. She grew up in Dorothy and Sixth Ward, one of eight children. She attended Latrobe public schools and then received training as a registered nurse at the Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1953.
She married Anthony “Tony” Zannetti on Sept. 24, 1955, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Together they bought a house on Horseshoe Drive in Lawson Heights, Unity Township, where they raised their four children.
June worked at Latrobe Hospital in the Maternity unit caring for hundreds and hundreds of mothers and babies during that time. She retired in 1991 after more than 30 years. She spent her retirement years enjoying and caring for her family and grandchildren. She left Latrobe in 1999, moving first to Windsor, Connecticut, and then to Los Angeles, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, in 2000 and her sisters Margaret “Maug” Chockla and Lois McIntyre.
June is survived by her children: Michelle Marsh of Northridge, Amy Groschel of Cleveland, Tennessee, Carol Peters of Hamden, Connecticut, and Michael Zannetti of Richmond, Virginia; her grandchildren: Deja and D’Shelle Marsh, Joshua Groschel and Sylvia Zannetti; her great-grandchildren: Kayne Marsh-Salado and Kai and Cameron Groschel, and her siblings Joanne (Jim) Danko, Joseph (Sharon) Cabazolo, Jim (Chris) Miller, Nancy (Brian) Storey and Larry Miller.
A private memorial service will be held in Connecticut.
Her family thanks her many friends in the Latrobe area for their condolences.
