Julius S. “Jute” Siko, 95, of Latrobe died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
He was born March 11, 1926, in Latrobe, to the late Julius J. Siko and Theresa E. Droske Siko Puskar.
Julius served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department and American Legion Post 158.
Prior to his retirement, he was a bricklayer. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and bowler.
He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, where he was an usher for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only son, Stephen J. Siko, who passed away Feb. 25, 1991, as a result of a Scud missile attack in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, while he was serving with the U.S. Army Reserve 14th Quartermaster Water Purification group; a sister, Mary Ann Owen of Texas, and his brother, Robert Siko of Latrobe.
Julius is survived by his grandson, Stephen “Jake” Siko and his wife, Kayla, of Greensburg; three great-grandchildren, Stephen, Landon and Madelynn; two sisters, Rita Stauffer of Latrobe and Jane Lindle of Texas, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a very special thank-you to everyone at Loyalhanna Care Center and the hospice nurses who took such loving care of Julius.
Services and interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, entrusted with arrangements.
www.FrederickFuneral Home.com.
