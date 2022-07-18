Julie Zera Edwards, 49, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022.
She was born Nov. 30, 1972, in Greensburg, a daughter of Denis and Bonnie (Ferguson) Zera of Ligonier.
Julie enjoyed music, poetry and was fond of visiting museums, especially in New York.
She was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by three daughters, Alexandra, Taylor and Ashleigh Edwards, and her sister, Jayme White (Jason).
The family will receive friends 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Unity Township.
Services will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. in Unity Chapel.
Private inurnment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sage’s Army, 6044 Lincoln Hwy. #400, Greensburg, PA 15601, online at www.sagesarmy.com.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented