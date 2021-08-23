Julie Renee Sigafoes, 33, of New Alexandria passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital because of complications of COVID-19.
Born Aug. 3, 1988, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of John Sigafoes and Theresa Crocker Campbell.
Julie was a loving mother of two beautiful daughters.
Julie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Mary Sigafoes, and her maternal grandparents, Erwin and Ann Crocker.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her two daughters, Alexis and Jenna; her brother, Thomas Urdzik; several aunts, uncles and cousins; a nephew, and a dear friend, Tiffany.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital ICU for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. A celebration of Julie’s life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Salem Gun Club, 210 Salem Drive, New Alexandria, PA 15670.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
