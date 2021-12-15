Julianne Marie Kelsey passed away quietly at her home on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, ending her courageous battle with the blood cancer multiple myeloma.
Julie was born and raised in Latrobe, the daughter of Roger B. and Jo Ann (Roney) Kelsey, currently of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Julie was hired in 2001 by Stafford High School to teach in areas of biology and science. She was later promoted to the position of technology resource teacher at Stafford High. She also served as a principal intern for one year. Due to her health problems, she was forced to take an early retirement 2021.
Julie graduated as a National Honor Society student from Latrobe High School. She earned a bachelor of science degree in biology and master of arts and technology in secondary science education from the University of Pittsburgh, Oakland. She completed a master of instructional technology from Troy University, Troy, Alabama, and received her Educational Leadership Certificate from Virginia Commonwealth University. Professionally she was a member of the Kappa Delta Phi Honor Society.
Julie was instrumental in helping establishing girls lacrosse in the Stafford County high schools. She coached lacrosse at Stafford High School for several years.
She was a member the National Society Daughters of American Revolution, Fort Ligonier Chapter, and General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
In addition to her parents, Julie is survived by her brother, retired Army Lt. Col. Joseph C. Kelsey, and his wife, retired Air Force Maj. Joy Navarro Kelsey, of Sanford, North Carolina; uncle Jarel R. Kelsey and wife Rhonda and aunt Lana Kelsey of Fredericksburg; aunt Diane Kelsey of St. Louis, Missouri; aunt Marie Schmutz and husband John of San Antonio, Texas, and aunt Kathleen Harradine and husband Robert of Rochester, New York, as well as numerous first and second cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Charles T. and Nola (Bennett) Kelsey of Cherry Grove, Pendleton County, West Virginia, and Joseph C. and Helen Marie (Greelish) Roney of Oneida, New York, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Julie enjoyed teaching her students and coaching her players and felt that education and teamwork were the most important parts of an individual’s life.
A private viewing will be held at the Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, in St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause of your choice in honor of Julie.
