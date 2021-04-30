Julia (Long) Roskovensky, 92, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born March 8, 1929, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph B. and Mary A. (Shurie) Long.
Julia was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a member of the Old Crabtree Sportsmen Ladies Auxiliary. Julia enjoyed being outdoors, was an avid gardener, and was an excellent cook and baker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Roskovensky; two grandsons, Joshua Edward Roskovensky and William Jason Reagan, and two sisters, Mary Mock and Charlotte Girard.
Julia is survived by one son, Thomas A. Roskovensky and his wife, Debra, of Latrobe; one daughter, Julie A. Ray of Greensburg; two sisters, Josephine “Jo” Larson of Lancaster and Nannie Hoffmann Noel and her husband, Bob, of Latrobe; one granddaughter, Amanda Herbert and her husband, Michael; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Emersyn, and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Unit B3 at Westmoreland Manor for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, in the funeral home with the Rev. Paula Schmitt officiating.
Please adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented