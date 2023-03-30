Judy Yourish Depree, 69, of New Derry passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home.
Born March 7, 1954, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Genevieve (Gregor) Yourish.
Judy was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Yourish.
Judy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ronald G. Depree of New Derry; two sons, Nicholas Depree and his wife, Briana Nistler, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Mitchell Depree of New Derry; two grandsons, Victor Depree and Jasper Depree; her sister, Suzanne McBroom of Latrobe, and her nieces and nephews, Jill, Andrew, Joseph (Rachael), Sadye, Myles, Jamison, William, Avery, Vyana, Jacob, Charlotte and Melissa Sabella.
At Judy’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionaries, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
