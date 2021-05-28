Judy Vachal Sinemus, 78, passed peacefully on May 26, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of more than 52 years, Lon G. Sinemus, and her sons, Herman Sinemus, his wife Patti and their son Garrett, of Elba, New York, and Scott Sinemus, and his husband Jason Ament, of Ligonier.
Judy graduated Class of 1960 from Ligonier High School. She got her cosmetology certification from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy immediately after.
She loved being a beautician and continued to do so privately after becoming a mother. She also loved children and her fur-grandbabies.
She enjoyed her time working for state Sens. Bob Regula and Kim Ward after her terms of being Westmoreland County Jury Commissioner. Her favorite political time was campaigning for Gov. Tom Ridge, where she met several presidents and influential people.
Friends will be received 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Ave., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented