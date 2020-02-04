Judith Ruth Dibert Hollowell of Derry passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
She was born and raised in Derry, the daughter of the late Lloyd Clinton and Evelyn Gertrude (Stoner) Dibert.
Judith is survived by her husband of 32 years, David Hollowell; son Richard Dutrow (and wife Stephanie Swift); son Clinton Dutrow (and wife Jamie), and grandchildren, Colton Dutrow (and wife Jeyra), Carly Dutrow (and Dan Lauric), Christian Dutrow, London Dutrow, Naveah Dutrow and family.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her daughter, Kellie Lynn Dutrow Lovato.
Kellie succumbed to cystic fibrosis after a 41-year vigilant fight, and her mother joins her and family in heaven. Judy was a kind soul who loved family, playing pool and her dog, Kobe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dave Hollowell, 312 W. Fifth Ave., Derry, PA 15627.
All services will be private. McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
