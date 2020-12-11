On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, Judith “J” W. Lear, passed away in her sleep at home with her daughter and family, at the age of 80. She fought a long and courageous battle of lung cancer.
Judith was born June 27, 1940, at Lee Hospital in Johnstown, a daughter to the late David and Jane (Stewart) Williams. Her maternal grandparents were Walter and Doris Stewart, and her paternal grandparents were Evan and Anna (McBroom) Williams.
Judith graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 1958. She worked at Rolling Rock Country Club in the administration building for 10 years prior to the birth of her daughter.
On July 20, 1968, she married the late James Thomas Lear. They raised one daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Jane Lear. Her stepchildren are Thomas Lear of Johnstown and Jennifer Lear of New Jersey. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, husband and brothers, David Williams and William “Billy” Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Brown; her son-in-law, Thomas Brown; her grandchildren, Aurora, Starling and James; her sister, Nancy (Williams) Clark and her husband, Bill Clark; her brother, Thomas Williams and his wife, Mary Ellen, as well as her sister-in law Darr Williams, sister-in-law Joan Stinson and brother-in-law David Lear and his wife, Carol. She was deeply loved by her family and extended family, which included nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank her hospice nurses and aides that provided exceptional care and kept her as comfortable for as long as possible.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. with Pastor Royer Roadman officiating.
Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
