Judith F. Knopsnider, 75, of Derry died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 21, 1946, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Alfred and Freda (Swauger) Walsh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Fabian.
Judith is survived by her husband, Gilbert W. Knopsnider; son, Kevin A. Fabian (Alana) of Derry; stepson, Frank Knopsnider of Derry; brother, Leo Walsh (Janet) of Modesto, California, and two sisters, Beverly Martinez (Tony) of San Antonio, Texas, and Vivian Baughman of Irwin.
At her request, all services were to be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
