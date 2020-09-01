Judith Eileen “Mumsey” (King) Johnston, 76, of Derry Township died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born May 4, 1944, in Murrysville, a daughter of the late Thomas and Velma (Smith) King
Prior to retirement Judy, worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. She enjoyed gardening, going to the Outer Banks with her family, raising chickens, and picking blueberries.
Besides her parents, Judy is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Willy Ankney and Joey Brubaker; her beloved uncle, Jack Smith, and her canine companion, Bo.
Judy is survived by her four daughters, Leana, Yode, Becky Woitko,and Leila “Beans” Baker and her husband, Harold; one sister, Janice Moore; four grandchildren, Jesse Brubaker, Hoyt, Harbor and Haven Baker, and also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc. 529 North Chestnut St., Derry, with the funeral arrangements.
All services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Action for Animals Humane Society 386 PA 217, Latrobe PA, 15650.
Judy will be greatly missed by her family. She was their world.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented