Judith Anne Vittone, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.
She was the beloved wife of 61 years of Dr. Ronald Vittone, and devoted mother of Dr. Daniel Vittone of Ligonier, Dr. Rosemary Shiben (husband Dr. Timothy Shiben) of Paducah, Kentucky, Dr. Christian Vittone (wife Lisa) of Laughlintown, Dr. Michael Vittone (wife Vicki) of Ligonier, and Paul Vittone (wife Tara) of Greenwich, Connecticut. She was also the proud grandmother of 11 adoring grandchildren, Jessica Vittone, Daniel Vittone Jr., Alexis Vittone, Vincent Shiben, Sophia Shiben, Hunter Vittone, Mia Vittone, Nicholas Carroll, Julia Vittone, Lillian Vittone and Avery Vittone.
Born April 8, 1939, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Andrew and Alice (Whelan) Oravetz. She was raised in Bedford and received her nursing degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where in 1959 she met her husband. Together, they lived in Philadelphia, where she worked at the Wills Eye Hospital before returning to western Pennsylvania in 1963 to raise a family.
A resident of Naples, Florida, and a former resident of Laughlintown, she was a longtime member of the Rolling Rock Club, Latrobe Country Club, Hole-in-the-Wall Club, Naples Yacht Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club. An avid competitor, she won several ladies’ golf club championships at Latrobe Country Club and the Rolling Rock Club. Later in life, she attained the rank of Ruby Life Master as a bridge player. She enjoyed cooking for large gatherings of family and friends and attending to her flower gardens and dogs. Above all, she took great pride in, and was fiercely loyal to, her children and grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.stvincent.edu.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented