Judith Anna Harr, 76, of Mount Pleasant (formerly of Ligonier) passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born June 26, 1945, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Floyd Elmer and Anna (Danko) Harr.
Judith had been a resident of the Valley Community Services in Mount Pleasant since 1988.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, James and Elmer Harr.
She is survived by her brother Bernard Harr and his wife, Sandra, of Latrobe, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone will conduct the funeral Liturgy 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Many thanks to all of the staff at Valley Community Services for the care they gave Judith Anna over the years.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented