Judith A. Spehar, 76, of Latrobe died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital surrounded by her children.
Judy graduated from Latrobe Area Hospital School of Nursing and spent more than 40 years caring for patients there.
Judy loved vacationing with her family, trips to Florida to visit her brother and his wife, lunches with friends, trips to the casino and playing cards with Sandra Marie, Donita and Janet. But most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. “Baba” never missed the opportunity to support her grandchildren in any activities they were involved in.
Daughter of the late Andrew and Sue (Pavlik) Kelly, Judy is survived by her children, Kim (Bob) Milyak, Kristin (Jonathan) Spehar-Harteis and Ron (Sarah) Spehar; her five grand-children, Alec, Anna, Colin, Abby and Lila, and her brother, Andy (MaryAnn) Kelly.
Besides her parents, Judy was predeceased by three very special friends, Deb Shipley, Jackie Shine and Joyce Noble, whom she missed dearly.
At her request, there will be no viewing. We will celebrate her life on Saturday, March 26, with a Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, with lunch following at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.