Judith A. Snyder, 75, of Ligonier died Sunday, March 6, 2022.
She was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Beaver Falls, the daughter of the late Edwin and Gladys (Turner) Shaffer.
Judy had attended Beaver Public Schools and Chippewa Township Schools. She graduated from IUP with her elementary education degree in 1969 and received her master’s from Slippery Rock University as reading specialist in 1972. She was an elementary school teacher for the Ligonier Valley School District with the majority of her career being at Laurel Valley Elementary School. Her career began in the Bolivar Public Schools and then transferred to Fairfield Elementary, having taught all grades from kindergarten through third grade with most years spent in third grade. She was a reading specialist by trade and loved teaching reading more than anything. A lover of animals she had adopted and rescued several dogs in her adult life. Reading, sewing, writing and water aerobics were things she got great enjoyment out of, and in days gone by she was very social and enjoyed playing cards and volunteering.
Surviving are her husband of almost 44 years, James L. Snyder; her daughter, Jessica Lynn Snyder, and her adored grandchildren, Giana Paige and Jordin Micah.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 1 p.m.
Private interment will be made in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
