Judith A. Jones Hoyle, 69, of Moween, Westmoreland County, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home.
Born Nov. 20, 1952 in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Mary Ann Taiani Jones of Latrobe and the late Raymond E. Jones Sr.
For many years, Judy was a hairdresser. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and liked to exercise and stay active.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Helen Hoyle, and a sister-in-law, Carol Polosky.
In addition to her mother, Judy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard A. Hoyle of Moween; four children, Brad A. Hoyle of Latrobe, Kara A. Lewis and her husband, James, of Blairsville, Derek W. Hoyle of New Alexandria and Tyler L. Hoyle of Moween; two brothers, Raymond E. Jones Jr., and his wife, Lynn, of Latrobe and Robert J. Jones and his wife, Linda, of Mesquite, Nevada; her sister, Anita L. Hood, and her husband, Timothy, of Indiana; seven grandchildren; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cathy Rahl of Nevada and David Hoyle and his wife, Janine, of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
