Judith A. (Banocy) Short, 63, of Derry passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Twin Lakes Rehab and Healthcare Center.
Born Oct. 14, 1957, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Albert R. Banocy Sr. and Marian M. (Loughner) Banocy.
Judy was a longtime cake decorator at the Latrobe Giant Eagle. She enjoyed baking, reading, puzzles and computer games. Most of all, she was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Judy is survived by her husband, Patrick E. Short of Derry; one daughter, Kayla M. Emery and her husband, Jerod, of Derry; one son, Joshua M. Short of Derry; one granddaughter, Leah Emery; three brothers, Albert R. Banocy Jr. and his partner, Jeremy Meyer, of Derry, Donald Banocy and his wife, Barbara, of Mechanicsburg and David Banocy and his wife, Andrea, of Moore, Oklahoma; two sisters, Linda Banocy of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Betty Povinale and her husband, Ralph, of Latrobe; she is also survived by her beloved dog, Chloe.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Twin Lakes Rehab and Healthcare Center, as well as Suncrest Hospice, for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing.
