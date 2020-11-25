Joyce J. (Miller) Brighenti, 82, of Latrobe (Unity Township), formerly of Derry, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Walden’s View Memory Care, North Huntingdon.
She was born Oct. 31, 1938, in Latrobe, to the late Hilary R. and Irene (Miller) Miller Sr.
She was a homemaker. Joyce enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, and playing cards and dominoes. She was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She and Chester had season tickets for years and were fortunate enough to attend two Super Bowls, IX and XLV. She enjoyed playing and watching golf. She spent every Friday shopping at the mall and having lunch with her friends or her daughters and granddaughters, and even was able to get great-granddaughter Mia in on the action.
Spending time with her girls outweighed looking for a bargain. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and she loved being Gigi to her beautiful Mia Rose. Her life took a backseat to anything her family needed and she was always there without hesitation!
The family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Walden’s View Memory Care, which lovingly took care of Joyce for the past year. A special thank you to the most amazing caregiver, Marshay’la “Shay” Brown-Salih. Her bond with Joyce was indescribable and she will forever be a part of our extended family! Her love and care went beyond anything we could have ever hoped for.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Hilary “Curly” Miller, Don Miller, Betty Roscoe and Marce Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Chester M. Brighenti; three children, Mark C. Brighenti and his wife, Rhonda, Beth Cooper and her husband, Patrick, and Suzy Smith and her husband, Scott, all of Latrobe; her grandchildren, Erica Brighenti and Michael Johnston, Jamie Busch and her husband, Chris, Emily Ponterio and her husband, Andrew, Katie Holtzer, and Kayla Cooper, Shane Krinock, Cara Krinock, and her great-granddaughter, Mia Rose Brighenti, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A private funeral liturgy will be held in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola officiating.
Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s name to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, Second Floor, New York, NY 10001, or the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion; 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 1560.
