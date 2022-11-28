Joyce F. Bridge Palmer, 84, of Derry died in her home Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Clara “Ceil” (Hughes) Bridge.
Prior to retirement, Joyce worked at Blairsville Machine. She attended Bible Baptist Church of Latrobe (Derry Township). Joyce enjoyed scrapbooking and Yahtzee.
Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, William Walter “Bill” Palmer, in 2017; a son, Craig Allen Palmer, in 2020, and a brother, Dennis Bridge.
Joyce is survived by a son, William Palmer of Perryopolis; three daughters, Pam Goldberg and husband Tom of Blairsville, Cheryl Fickling of Derry and Tracy Nadeo and husband Dale of Blairsville; a brother, Jack Bridge and wife Kathleen of Derry; three sisters, Darlene Bridge of Latrobe, Brenda Dixon and husband Tom of Ligonier and Vicki Novella of Derry; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer and Dino Bottegal, Wendy and Fran Hirak, Tara and James Laughlin, Philip and Brenda Werner, Kelly Wells, Lee Ann Cates, Joseph and Danelle Hauser, Jerome and Jessica Nadeo, Kayla and Brooke Zimmerman, Carly and Troy Trimble, and Matthew Fickling; 23 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Becky Palmer, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family has entrusted Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331) with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
