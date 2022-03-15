Joyce E. Gregory, 84, of Derry died Sunday, March 13, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Cardiff, Wales, a daughter of the late Alfred and Minnie James.
Joyce was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, had sung in the church choir for more than 50 years and had belonged to the Latrobe Music Club.
Her hobbies were watercolor painting, crafts, sewing and knitting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Gregory; two brothers, John and Chris James, and two sisters, Iris Gardner and Mary Abraham.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 61 years, Barrie J. Gregory; a son, James V. Gregory (Lynn) of Hollidaysburg; her daughter, Gwyneth A. Gregory (Nick Ker) of South Park; three grandsons, Matthew, Mitchell and Jared, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where her service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Wise officiating.
Inurnment will be made in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Special thanks to all of the church friends and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital staff for all they have done.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
