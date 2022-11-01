Joyce B. Hudson, 74, of New Castle, formerly of Latrobe, passed away the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Born March 5, 1948, in Latrobe, Joyce was the daughter of the late Anthony and Wilma N. (Flowers) Demangone.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Joyce B. Hudson, 74, of New Castle, formerly of Latrobe, passed away the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Born March 5, 1948, in Latrobe, Joyce was the daughter of the late Anthony and Wilma N. (Flowers) Demangone.
Joyce married her beloved husband, H. Robert Hudson, on Jan. 24, 1970, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2019. In her earlier years, Joyce had worked at Latrobe Area Hospital as an LPN (licensed practical nurse).
Joyce is survived by her two sons, R. Scott (Denise) Hudson of Latrobe and Michael A. (Kristin) Hudson Sr. of New Middletown, Ohio; her brother, John “Barry” (Sande) Demangone of Westmont; her sister-in-law Donna Meek; five grandchildren who were the joys of her life, Dillon, Noah, Ethan, Michael Jr. and Mikayla Joy; her beloved and loving cousin, Karen Pershing; her nieces and nephews, Diane, Trisa, David and John; her great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and her dear friends, Joe and Jane.
In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her gracious grandparents who raised her, George Alfred and Electa Lenora (Libengood) Flowers.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home by Pastor James Henigan.
Burial will take place in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., New Castle.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofh.com or www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.