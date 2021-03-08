Joy Keck Tait, a longtime resident of Latrobe, and the wife and life partner of Allan Vincent Tait, passed away on July 15, 2020, at the age of 94 in Leesburg, Florida.
She was born in Kecksburg on March 28, 1926, and married her only boyfriend and true love, Allan Vincent Tait, whom she met while attending Penn State University.
Joy was predeceased by her son, Allan Daniel Tait, in 1989 and followed in death by her beloved husband, Allan, on Dec. 14, 2020.
Joy was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in dietetics and nutrition. An accomplished golfer and the Latrobe Country Club ladies’ golf champion several times, Joy was tiny but mighty. Joy loved to play bridge, and was an excellent and creative cook and interior designer. She was fashionable, positive and epitomized her name “Joy” as she filled the room with joy wherever she went. Joy and her husband, Allan, were personal friends of Arnold Palmer’s father and club pro at the time, Deacon Palmer. After Allan retired as president of the Latrobe Die-Casting Company, she and Allan relocated to Florida.
Joy is survived by nieces from the Keck family, Cynthia Bryan of Erie, Sally Keck of Boston, Massachusetts, Wendy Fryfogle of Spring, Texas, and Susan Seymour of Miami, Florida; nephews from the Keck family, William Mease of Longwood, Florida, Charles Ferrell of Duncansville and Daniel Ferrell of Hollidaysburg; nieces from the Tait family, Phyllis Neeman of Morristown, New Jersey, Anita Haug of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and Christine Arron of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and a nephew from the Tait family, William Allan Tait of Chula Vista, California.
Because of COVID-19, a joint memorial service and celebration of life for Joy and her husband, Allan, will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.