Joshua Ryan Nearanzio, 17, of Loyalhanna passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 3, 2003, in Newport News, Virginia, he was a son of Scott H. Nearanzio and his wife, Amber, of Loyalhanna and Lee Ann Garel of Greensburg.
Joshua was a senior in high school attending cyber school. He had played Unity Township football and was involved with the Young Marines and Marines JROTC. He loved working on his car and had an interest in all things mechanical. His artistic side led him to be skilled in drawing and carving. He will be lovingly remembered as a hardworking, kind and generous soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Terry Stone and Beulah and Robert Garel.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Hiram L. Nearanzio and Zachary R. Nearanzio, both of Latrobe; two sisters, Jasmine D. Martin and her husband, Tyler, of St. Augustine, Florida, and Jenna L. Beeman of Latrobe; his grandfather, Rick Stone of Mount Pleasant; his aunt and uncle, Robert and Chrissy Ruland, and cousins, Cody and Madison Ruland, all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his girlfriend, Tessa Layman of Irwin; he is also survived by his many, many friends from all over.
Joshua was an organ donor who has already touched several lives by that generosity. Therefore, in his honor, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday in the Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Latrobe.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
