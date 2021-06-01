Joshua Paul Shugars, 25, of Blairsville passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Born Feb. 12, 1996, in Latrobe, he was a son of Melanie V. (Shugars) Ribblet and her husband, Harry “Bud” Ribblet III, of Blairsville.
Josh was an adventurer at heart. He loved to ride difficult horses, dirt bikes, quads and motorcycles and was always looking for new experiences. He lived in Florida for a year, where he learned to weld, but returned because it was too hot for him and he missed his family.
Josh had many skills from mechanics and carpentry to training horses. He was a hard worker who applied himself wholeheartedly no matter the job. Currently, he was employed at J.A. Server Concrete.
He enjoyed his newly purchased Harley motorcycle and his dog, Malachi. He had many friends and loved his brothers and sisters. Josh had been a member of 4-H and Derry FFA.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Paul and Katie Short; dear cousins he grew up with, Amanda Dias and Matt Krepps, and his brother Christian Shugars who passed away 10 months ago. He was also preceded in death by his dogs, Lettie and Amira.
In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his brothers and sisters, Blake Ribblet, Gretchen Ribblet, Patrick Peterman, Charity Peterman, Andrew Ribblet and Anna Ribblet, all of Blairsville; his grandparents, Jerry and Barbara Shugars and Harry and Jane Ribblet, all of Blairsville; his great-grandparents, Francis and Patricia Shugars of Latrobe; his dog, Malachi, and his horse, Shotgun.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Andrew Repko officiating.
Interment will be private.
Please use your thoughtful discretion with regard to current CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home.
