It is with great sadness that Kathleen M. “Kass” McDonald and Gene E. McDonald Jr. announce the passing of their son, Joshua I. Dias (45), on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Born March 17, 1974, Josh was a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School and, most recently, was employed at Technimark Latrobe (Unity Township). Josh had a deep love of nature and was happiest when he was in the “great outdoors,” enjoying fishing, hunting with his uncles, and the annual family camping trips to Assateague, Maryland, and “up north” to Benezette, Elk County. Josh was a hard-working, generous, kind and helpful “old soul” of a man. Even animals of all kinds recognized those qualities in Josh and were naturally drawn to him … and he to them!
Josh was also an avid reader, his favorite author being Edward Abbey, again showing his love of nature and the American West. Josh loved many different types of music; but, after attending his first Grateful Dead concert with Gene, he became a lifelong deadhead!
Josh was predeceased by his grandparents William C. Emge, John R. Dias and Mary Jo and Gene McDonald; his uncles Dan, Doug and Eddie Dias, and his cousin Thomas Emge.
In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his father, Robert J. (Judy) Dias; his grand-mothers M. Louise Dias and Jeane Emge; his sister, Annie (Kevin) Johnson; his special “Auntie” Jeannine Villanueva, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
As you live on in heaven, you live on in our hearts. Love is eternal (Cor. 13:8).
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Sage’s Army, 216 Fourth St., Irwin, PA 15642.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
Commented