Joshua C. “Zippy” Zappone, 37, of Derry died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 9, 1985, in Latrobe, the son of Raymond and Sandra Lee (Smith) Zappone of Latrobe.
Josh was a graduate of Derry Area High School, Slippery Rock University with a master’s degree in criminology and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He was a licensed funeral director and a deputy coroner for the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner and was a Board-Certified Fellow from the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators (ABMDI).
In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his fiancee, Amanda Ackerman; his sister, Rachel Maxfield (Sven) of Germany, and aunts and uncles, Dave Smith, Deborah Ann Baker (Robert), all of Loyalhanna, Michael and Ronald Zappone of Latrobe.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Pioneer Presbyterian Church, West Main Street, Ligonier, with the Rev. David R. Kenyon officiating. (Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.)
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
