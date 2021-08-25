Josephine S. Carlson, 88, formerly of Hillside, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Josephine was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Millwood (Derry Township), a daughter of the late William and Alberta (Parks) Brewer.
Widowed at the age of 43, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Carlson, in 1977.
She retired from Chestnut Ridge Foam (the former Toyad Corp.) in 1993. She spent her life always caring for the needs of her family before herself, including being a caretaker for her mother, brother Bill and her mother-in-law. She dedicated her life to her family and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren extraordinarily.
She was a dedicated and lifetime member of Hillside United Methodist Church and its former Women’s Guild. She previously had been a Sunday School teacher and held many roles on church committees and also served on the Hillside Cemetery Association.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Ehman and her husband, Paul, and Shelby Meholic and her husband, Dave, along with grandchildren, Joseph Ehman and his wife, Kim, Erin Baker and her husband, Brad, and Carly Janik and her husband, Steve, and great-grand-children, Clark, Luke and Alanna.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Jane Short, Mary Howard, Bill Brewer, Rachel Picard, Frank Brewer, Helen Leccia and Wally Brewer.
She is survived by siblings Nellie Crites (Howard), Bert Brewer (Jean) and Dave Brewer (Linda); brother-in-law/sister-in-law Ronald and Veronica Carlson, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Donn Chapman, minister and friend of Josephine, officiating.
Private interment will be made at Hillside Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillside United Methodist Church Cemetery Association, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
