Josephine (Panichelle) Meholic, 92, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
Born June 29, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Panichelle and Marie (Digirolamo) Panichelle.
“Jo” was born in Crabtree and moved to Latrobe with her family during her high school years. She and George were high school sweethearts at Latrobe High School. After George returned from service in World War II, the couple was married on Oct. 15, 1949. They raised their family in Lawson Heights in the house that George built, where they continued to live until 2016. The love between Gramma Jo and Pap Pap George for 70 years is a storybook tale of how love and a marriage should be; it never wavered. Until the day she died, she was calling his name as if he was right beside her.
Jo and George had a large circle of friends with whom they enjoyed playing cards, Scrabble and golf. They also belonged to the B.P.O. Elks No. 907 and traveled with friends on many golf trips. Jo was also an active volunteer at various organizations, including her parish, St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe Area Hospital and St. Vincent DePaul.
Gramma Jo was well known for her kindness, hospitality and her joy of being around large numbers of her family and friends as often as possible. Her Thanksgiving celebrations of 50 or more people eating dinner, family and friends visiting all day long, was legendary. Her family and friends will cherish those memories forever.
Jo’s primary focus, however, was her family. She was the “world’s greatest grandma” having an active part in the everyday lives of her granddaughters, Jaime, Megan and Maggi, in Latrobe, and traveling to many cities over the years to visit and babysit Emily, Michael and Alex as they grew up. She delighted in her great-grandchildren, Fletcher, CeeCee and Enzo. Jo was especially devoted to her daughter, Diane, whom was born with cerebral palsy. Diane’s well-being was one of the primary missions of her life. Her active love and care for Diane lasted until the last moments of her life.
In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband, George E. Meholic, on Dec. 7, 2019; three brothers, Edward, Dominick and Arthur Panichelle, and one sister, Jennie Manno.
Jo is survived by two sons, Jeffrey A. Meholic and his wife, Mary, of Latrobe and Joseph E. Meholic and his wife, CeeCee, of Bel Air, Maryland; one daughter, Diane Meholic of Mount Pleasant; one sister, Betty Lombard of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Jaime Meholic and Mike Rue, Megan Gilan and her husband, Jason, Maggi Wnek and her husband, Drew, Emily Bourne and her husband, Jim, Michael Meholic and his wife, Sophia, and Alexander Meholic; three great-grandchildren, Fletcher Wnek, Enzo Gilan and CeeCee Wnek, and a sister-in-law, Jo Meholic of Latrobe; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Loyalhanna Senior Suites for all of the love and care given to our mother. It is greatly appreciated.
There will be no public visitations. A funeral liturgy will be livestreamed and archived on the funeral home Facebook page beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday. A memorial Mass in St. Vincent Basilica will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the ARC of Westmoreland, 316 Donohoe Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
