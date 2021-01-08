Josephine M. Krofick, 93, a resident of St. Anne Home in Greensburg (formerly of Latrobe), passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born March 5, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Francis “Frank” Barsis and Josephine (Fuchs) Barsis.
Josephine, along with her husband, Stanley, owned and operated the former Stan Krofick Fur Buyers from 1973 until 2007. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed art, music and cooking for her family. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Stanley J. Krofick, and two brothers, Rudolph and Edwin Barsis.
She is survived by her son, Randolph S. Krofick and his wife, Catherine; her daughter, Michelle H. Demangone and her husband, Dominic; four grandchildren, Todd Spehar (Amy), Rob Spehar (Rachel), Alexis Shaffer (Lucas) and D.J. Demangone, four great-grandchildren, Caden and Chase Spehar, and Zoe and Fiona Shaffer; a sister, Joanne Ferraro, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the current pandemic, there will be no visitation or services at this time. After restrictions are lifted, a funeral Mass will be scheduled.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA. 15601, online at www.stannehome.org or a charity of one’s choice.
