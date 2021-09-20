Josephine M. Billingsley, 87, of Derry died peacefully Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
She was born Dec. 23, 1933, in Avella, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Shubuck) Zedick.
Josephine was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church and had retired from Vale Technical Institute as director of admissions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis L. Billingsley, and two brothers, Michael and John Zedick.
She is survived by her son, Dennis M. Billingsley (Linda) of Derry, and two grandsons, Dennis Steeves and Brad Billingsley.
At Josephine’s request, all services will be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, in charge of arrangements.
