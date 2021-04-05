Josephine Banner, 99, of Unity Township died Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township.
She was born Oct. 24, 1921, in Whitney, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Balak) Evanichko. Josephine was a member of Youngstown Volunteer Firemen’s Social Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn B. Banner; three brothers, Stanley, Joseph “Hardy” and Frank Evanichko, and two sisters, Helen Hafer and Anne Hunkele.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and her caretaker and dear friend, Helen Smith.
A private burial was held in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements.
