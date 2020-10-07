Josephine Anne “Joanne” (Andrako) Perla, 81, of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Cary, North Carolina.
Joanne’s blessed life started in Loyalhanna, when she was born to Josephine (Graham) Andrako and John Andrako. She graduated from Derry Township High School, where she was a majorette in the marching band. She met her love “Silky” Silvano Perla, and thus began a love affair of 62 years. Joanne was a true companion. She devoted her life to her husband, Silvano, and her four children, Scott, John, Lynn and Todd.
Joanne’s passions were her family, faith, friends, fashion and decorating. Always stylish, Joanne enjoyed fashion, and worked for Casual Corner Companies. Home decorating brought Joanne pleasure, and with her unique decorating style, she was often asked to decorate the homes of her friends. She loved all the places she moved in her life, from Indiana to Arizona; she blossomed where she was planted. She was a true, kind friend. In Arizona, she learned to golf and enjoyed many days on the Aspen Valley course with her husband. Joanne was a devoted Catholic and was a member of San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church in Flagstaff, Arizona. Family, church, friends and tradition filled her life with love.
Joanne was preceded by her husband, Silvano J. Perla; parents, Josephine and John Andrako; her two sisters, Virginia Andrako Sciabana and Helen Andrako Sciabica, and her brother, Wally Andrako.
Joanne is survived by her children, Scott Perla of Denver, Colorado, John Perla and his wife, Laura, of Queen Creek, Arizona, Lynn Perla Rasmussen of Cary, North Carolina, and Todd Perla and his wife, Gilly, of Denver, Colorado. Joanne has eight grandchildren who loved her, Paige Perla of Parker, Colorado, Grant, Jack and Teddy Rasmussen of Cary, North Carolina, Brayden and Maggi Perla of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Amelia and Madeline Perla of Denver, Colorado. Left also to mourn is Joanne’s sister, Maxine Andrako Bucciarelli, of Greensburg.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc. 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Oct. 10, in St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe (Unity Township).
A celebration of life will be held for Joanne and Silvano Perla in Flagstaff, Arizona, in May 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial contributions in Joanne’s name be made to ChildHelp at www.childhelp.org/dreamadream.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.