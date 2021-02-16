Joseph Zurick, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Sarasota, Florida.
Joe, as most people knew him, was born on March 25, 1942, to George V. Zurick and Rose Mary (Horwat) Zurick. He grew up in Latrobe along with his siblings, George, Anne, Bernard, Emma and John.
Joe married the love of his life, Rita, on Aug. 22, 1963. They had one son, Mark, and two grandchildren, Maura and Mark.
Joe was a fighter, a jokester and had the biggest heart. He loved to laugh and make people smile with jokes and funny stories. While Rita did most of the cooking, Joe made delicious creamy rigatoni that became a family favorite. He spent decades working for UPS and Pepsi before retiring and focusing on his favorite job of being grandpa. There was nothing Joe loved more than his family. He was a loving father who never missed a single one of his son’s high school or college football games.
He was especially proud of his son, Mark, for becoming a pilot and captain for Southwest Airlines.
Joe was a wonderful grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren, from weekend sleepovers at Gram and Pap’s house to summer vacations and holiday visits. He was also a devoted husband, spending his days loving and caring for his wife of 57 years.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Anne Shirey.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; his son, Mark and his wife, Sharon; his granddaughter, Maura Zurick and her fiancé, Patrick Tyler; his grandson, Mark Zurick, and four of his siblings, George Zurick, Bernard Zurick, Emma Gharing and John Zurick.
Family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association. To donate or find more information about the association, go to www2.heart.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
