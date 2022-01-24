Joseph W. Mozina, 83, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Abode Care, Monroeville.
He was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Webster, a son of the late Joseph J. and Helen (Frenchek) Mozina.
Joe was a graduate of Latrobe High School’s Class of 1956. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and prior to retirement, he was an industrial electrician employed by Teledyne Vasco for 34 years. He also owned and operated Mozina’s Garage Doors and Openers for 40 years. He was a 45-year member of the Teledyne Vasco Golf League and served on the Unity Township Planning Commission for 12 years.
Joe loved to golf and enjoyed watching PGA tournaments on TV. He also enjoyed rooting for the Steelers, having family gatherings at his house when the Blue Angels were in Latrobe and flying directly over his house, and lunches out with his special cousins. He could often be found building something in his wood shop for the “little people” in his life and was known for taking the time to talk to anyone he met.
He is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Patricia J. Rice Mozina; two daughters, Gail A. Glaneman (Henry) and Lori L. Mozina-Orgurchak (Andrew); two grandchildren who were the light of his life, Erica M. and Steven H. Glaneman; his brother, Jerome D. Mozina; special nieces and nephews, Michael, Cheryl, Denise, Wanda, Thomas, Damien, Kevin and Elizabeth, and his furry companions, Maggie, Rocky and Skip. He will also be missed by his many Vasco co-workers.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Joe’s family encourages visitors to wear a mask at the funeral home.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Animal Response Team, 1310 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17107, online at www.paanimalresponse.org, or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515, online at www.macular.org, or a charity of one’s choice.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
