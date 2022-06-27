Joseph Terry Korywchak, 75, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.
He was born Nov. 21, 1946, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Verna (Stern) Korywchak.
Terry was a loving grandfather. He enjoyed outdoor activities, sports, fishing and camping. He was instrumental in helping form the Derry Rec Soccer League and was a baseball coach for many years for Derry Little League teams.
Terry is survived by his children, Michael Korywchak (Trista Eicher) of Latrobe, Chad Korywchak (Lacey) of Palm Beach Gardens and Amy Foster (Mike) of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Karsen Korywchak, Chloe and Charlee Korywchak, Lucas and Logan Foster; a brother, Richard Korywchak (Pat) of Indiana, Pa.; a sister, Linda Ault (Ken) of Shelocta; a special aunt, Donna Franza of Saltsburg; three nieces, and his dog, Zoey.
Family received friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com.
