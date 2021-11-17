Joseph T. Mastrorocco, 95, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Sept. 12, 1926, in Derry, a son of the late Anthony and Maria (Sconciafurno) Mastrorocco.
Joseph was a World War II veteran, having served with the U.S. Navy. Prior to retirement, he was a machinist employed by the former Standard Steel in Latrobe with 32 years of service. He was a kind, gentle, humble and lovable man. He had a love for reading, walking and looking at the blossoms in the springtime. He was a master craftsman with many talents: machinist, pilot, photographer, tennis player, inventor and live steam railroader/builder to name a few. Most of all, he was a remarkable husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, co-worker and all-around good guy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma “Jean” Newell Mastrorocco, and 12 siblings, Salvatore Mastrorocco, Ada Apone, August Masters, Rose Cherup, Edmund Mastrorocco, Ellen Bell, Lydia Sarp, Anthony Mastrorocco, Mary DeLuca, Louise Steffani, Theresa Lazarchik and Dorothy Syster.
Surviving are his son, Anthony J. Mastrorocco and his wife, Anita, of Mount Pleasant Township; a sister, Anna Grace Mosso of Philadelphia, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A Celebration of Life service will be held following the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh in memory of Joseph T. and Wilma J. Mastrorocco, an organization that was very dear to their hearts. Mail to Children’s Home of Pittsburgh, 5324 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or donate online at www.childrenshomepgh.org /ways-to-help/donate-now/.
