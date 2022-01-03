Joseph Skubek, 97, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 2, 1924, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Koval) Skubiak.
Joseph had been a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church.
A veteran of World War II, he served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater on the USS Antares as a radio operator from 1941-1945.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel Co. with 35 years of service.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Molocznick Skubek, and sister, Barbara Skubiak.
Joseph is survived by his son, Barry J. Skubek of Latrobe; two brothers, George Skubick and his wife, Phyllis, of Latrobe and Daniel Skubek and his wife, Jean, of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650.
