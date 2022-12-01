Joseph S. Flasick Jr., 94, of Brenizer passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1928, in Salem Township, the son of the late Joseph S. Flasick Sr. and Anna V. (Sieczkowski) Flasick.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Joseph S. Flasick Jr., 94, of Brenizer passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1928, in Salem Township, the son of the late Joseph S. Flasick Sr. and Anna V. (Sieczkowski) Flasick.
Joe served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Joe worked and retired from Kennametal after 30 years of service.
He was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Church in Blairsville, the American Legion, AMVETS, Military Honor Guard and was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In addition to being an outstanding athlete in high school, the Army and beyond, he also was very musically inclined, playing the drums, several string instruments, harmonica and keyboard just to name a few. He played with several bands in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Survivors include his sister Lillian “Dolly” Bosco of Brenizer and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Julia and Victor Prola; brother and sister-in-law John and Philomena Flasick; brothers Frank and Stanley Flasick; brother-in-law Nicholas Bosco; nephews, Stanley Bosco and Victor J. Prola, and niece, Lillian Prola Neal.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A wake service will be held 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Prayers of transfer will be held 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the funeral home prior to Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday in SS. Simon and Jude Church. The Rev. Stephen R. Bugay will be celebrant.
Interment will be held in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Blairsville Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army will conduct graveside military services.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.