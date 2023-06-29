Joseph R. Harr, 43, of Latrobe passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Scottdale.
Joe was born Dec. 8, 1979, in Latrobe to Denise Dollar Harr and Robert L. Harr of Baggaley.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 83F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 7:08 am
Joseph R. Harr, 43, of Latrobe passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Scottdale.
Joe was born Dec. 8, 1979, in Latrobe to Denise Dollar Harr and Robert L. Harr of Baggaley.
Joe attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, retiring at the rank of staff sergeant. Joe loved music and was most likely always found at a concert in downtown Pittsburgh. He was passionate about art, mythology and his children.
In addition to his parents, Joe is survived by his two daughters, Ariana and Amara Harr; his sister, Marie Harr, and his niece, Makayla Harr.
All are welcome to celebrate Joe’s life from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented