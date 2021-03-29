Joseph P. Musiak Jr., 87, of Latrobe passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born on May 14, 1933, in Jeannette, a son of the late Joseph and Sophie (Zuzack) Musiak.
Joseph was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Tooling Specialist in Lloydsville for 30 years. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and the American Legion. One of his favorite pastimes was golfing, especially on the Norvelt Golf Course where he was a member for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Stitt; his brothers, Daniel and Andrew Musiak, and his sisters, Mary Ann Laskosky, Catherine Zelachowski and Genieve Rogachesky.
He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Nancy A. (Castine) Musiak; his children, Sheila A. Rawlings and her husband, William, of Camp Hill, Pamela A. Stitt of Latrobe, and Keith J. Musiak and his wife, Terry, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The funeral mass for Joseph P. Musiak Jr. scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish has been canceled.
A private viewing and funeral liturgy will be held for the family. Private interment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
