Joseph P. Maher, 91, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Brookdale, Latrobe (Unity Township).
Born March 5, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late William A. and Edna G. (Hunt) Maher.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Joseph P. Maher, 91, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Brookdale, Latrobe (Unity Township).
Born March 5, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late William A. and Edna G. (Hunt) Maher.
Joe’s family lived in an apartment in the Latrobe Brewery during Prohibition, which is where he was born. Joe was a member of Holy Family Church. He was a graduate of Latrobe High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Europe. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the Latrobe Brewing Co. He enjoyed Thursday nights out with his friends and relatives, including his high school buds Joe Mosso and Dave Newingham. As the youngest of the family, he took special care of his brothers and sisters throughout their lives.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Monsignor William Maher, John, Edward, James Roger, Richard, Leo, Robert and Archabbot Paul Maher OSB, and three sisters, Regina Atkinson, Sister Rita Maher, RSM, and Loretta Maher.
Joe is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale, Latrobe, and Bethlen Hospice for the care given to Joe in his final years.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented